Armed forces have brought honour to the country: Hamid

Chiefs of 3 services pay courtesy call on Prez

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The chiefs of three services on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

 The chiefs of three services are : Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan.

President Hamid will hand over the charge of the office to the President-elect Md Sahabuddin  11am on April 24. He served a long ten-year tenure as the President in the office.

 During the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Forces briefed the President about the various activities of their respective forces, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

They gratefully recalled the President's cooperation in the expansion and development of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division.
 They thanked him (the President) for his guidance and support in fulfilling their respective assignments.

 The Head of State said the members of the armed forces have brought honour to the country through their outstanding activities both at the national and international levels.

 Referring to the armed forces as a symbol of our pride and heritage, the supreme commander of the armed forces, said, besides protecting the sovereignty of the country, they always stand by the people in any need or emergency, including various natural disasters.

 They have also brightened the image of Bangladesh across the world by participating in peacekeeping forces mission.
 Concerned secretaries of Bangabhaban were present during the call on.    �BSS


