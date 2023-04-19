AL joint meeting today

A joint meeting with the ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary, the party's Presidium Members, Secretaries and Members of the central executive body and the President-General Secretaries of Dhaka city North-South AL and associated organizations -Juba League, Chatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Mahila AL and Juba Mahila League-will be held today (Wednesday).



This information was announced in a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Monday.



According to the press release, the joint meeting will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at the party President's Dhanmondi political office.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will preside over the meeting. All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting on time following the health rules.



