Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for collective global efforts for building a prosperous world through Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

"Let's work together to build a prosperous and poverty and hunger-free world by supporting the poor people through MDBs," she said. The Premier said this in her pre-recorded video keynote speech at the ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) panel discussion titled "Development Cooperation: Long-term Resilience and the Role of Multilateral Development Banks" held at the UN Headquarters in New York in the USA.

"I acknowledge the role of ECOSOC in supporting the financing facilities towards successful implementation of the 2030 Agenda," she said.

 The Prime Minister said the world economy is now passing through multiple challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the staggering impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

 "At this complex global context, development cooperation has become very crucial in building resilience of the vulnerable segment of the global community and addressing the multi-dimensional crises," she said.

 "We strongly believe that MDBs can play an important role in bringing a positive change to the critical global scenario," she continued.

The Premier said financing from MDBs will foster multi-party dialogues to address pressing global issues and advance policies that will ensure financial support in achieving the SDGs.

This is in accordance with its mandate specified in the 2015 Addis Ababa Action Agenda, she said.

 MDBs have to play a critical role in promoting global public goods, such as healthcare, education, and technology. These have a significant impact on sustainable development, she opined.

The Premier said MDBs are uniquely positioned to provide technical assistance and knowledge to developing countries, including LDCs, and help them build capacity and promote sustainable development.

 "While working towards building resilience in developing countries, we must also admit their ability to explore their full potentials. These include financial inequalities, digital divides and development divides. The focus should be on building long-term resilience through sustainable and equitable development," she said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Larger vessel with record draft to take berth at Matarbari Port Jetty on Apr 25
DMP gives financial grant to 116 injured, sick policemen
Baitul Mukarram to hold five Eid congregations
Fire at building in city's Wari
Armed forces have brought honour to the country: Hamid
AL joint meeting today
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Won’t allow unfit vehicles on roads: IGP


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft