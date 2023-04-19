South Bangla Journalist Asso formed

Sayeed convener, Mithu mem secy



Samakal's Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan and Nazrul Islam Mithu of Dutch News Agency DPN have nominated convener and member secretary of the South Bangla Journalist Association, a newly formed organization of the journalists working in Dhaka from the country's southern region.



The convening committee was formed at a meeting held at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday. Joint-convener of the association PR Biswas of The Asian Age signed the press release.



Among others, Alam Hossain Khan of Amader Barta was nominated joint-convener, joint member secretary Sheikh Jamal and members are Deep Azad of Nagarik TV, Mujibur Rahman Jitu of BSS, Raju Hamid of Nagarik TV, Dev Dulal Mitra of Bhorer Kagoj, Polash Mahmud of Kalbela, Reza Parvez of Risingbd, Hemayet Hossain of Country Today, Ashish Kumar Dey of Sangbad Sarabela, Borhanul Huq Samrat of Desh TV, Sharif Uddin Limon of RTV, Ahmed Pipul of NTV, MA Kuddus of Sangbad, Siddiqur Rahman of Alor Thikhana, Rezaul Karim of Ittefaq, Rakib Hasnet Suman of BBC, Mozammel Huq Chanchal of Jugantar, Mamun Farazi of Jugantar, Shahidul Islam of News Today, Siddiqur Rahman Khan of Amader Barta, Pantha Rahman of Chanel I, Bani Yasmin of Bbarta24.com and Kazi Sohag of Manab Jamin.