CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 18: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered one kg of heroin from Shibganj frontier in Chapainawabganj district on Monday night.



BGB said, a team of BGB from Shialmara border out post conducted drives in Shialmara frontier areas in Shibganj upazila of the district from 8:50pm on Monday night and recovered the heroin. �BSS