One held with firearms in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged arms trader from the city's Demra area on Monday night.



The arrestee was identified as Abul Kalam Azad alias Rubel, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of the city's Demra area.



On a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Rubel with two foreign made pistols, two magazines and one round bullet, four mobile phone sets and four SIM cards, said Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, Commanding Officer of RAB-3. �BSS



