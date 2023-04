A man died after falling under the wheels of a running train while trying to get it off at Dhaka Airport railway station early Tuesday.



When the 60-year-old unidentified man was trying to get off the moving train around 9 am he slipped and fell under the wheels, said Sanu Mong Marma, ASI of Dhaka Railway Police Station.



The body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, he said. �UNB