

BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the history of the Liberation War of Bangladesh has been preserved in different archives of the world and the RedOrange is one of those."After 1975, the history of the liberation struggle and war has been distorted. But they didn't know that the history of Bangladesh's Liberation is also preserved in different archives of the world, and the RedOrange is one of those. So, the cooperation will enable us to protect the real history of our Liberation War, the struggle and sacrifice of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.The minister said this while addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Bangladesh Film Archive and the Netherlands-based organization RedOrange Media and Communications aiming to collect and preserve the historical footage of the Liberation War and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangladesh High Commission in The Hague, said a release here.In accordance with the MoU, Bangladesh Film Archive, under a special project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled "Collection and Preservation of Liberation War Footage from Home and Abroad and Strengthening Bangladesh Film Archive", will collect high-quality footage of the War of Liberation in 1971 and Bangabandhu's lifetime struggle to free Bangladesh and the Bengali nation from systematic oppression.Bangladesh Film Archive will also use the footage for the non-commercial production of documentaries and audio-visual content.Project Director of Bangladesh Film Archive Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal and Strategic Communications Advisor of RedOrange Media and Communications Rutger-Jan Schoen signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides, it added.Schoen said that support provided to BFA will be a privilege for his organisation. Through this MoU, RedOrange will support the BFA in collecting footage on the Liberation War from various institutional and personal archives.He said, "We are grateful to Dr Mofakkharul Iqbal and his team for inviting us to participate in one of the largest and most important projects we've ever done. Being part of this initiative, we will contribute to the vital efforts to preserve the history of the Liberation War and honour the people of Bangladesh."Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah was present on the occasion. BSS