Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan

BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the history of the Liberation War of Bangladesh has been preserved in different archives of the world and the RedOrange is one of those.

"After 1975, the history of the liberation struggle and war has been distorted. But they didn't know that the history of Bangladesh's Liberation is also preserved in different archives of the world, and the RedOrange is one of those. So, the cooperation will enable us to protect the real history of our Liberation War, the struggle and sacrifice of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Bangladesh Film Archive and the Netherlands-based organization RedOrange Media and Communications aiming to collect and preserve the historical footage of the Liberation War and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangladesh High Commission in The Hague, said a release here.

In accordance with the MoU, Bangladesh Film Archive, under a special project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled "Collection and Preservation of Liberation War Footage from Home and Abroad and Strengthening Bangladesh Film Archive", will collect high-quality footage of the War of Liberation in 1971 and Bangabandhu's lifetime struggle to free Bangladesh and the Bengali nation from systematic oppression.

Bangladesh Film Archive will also use the footage for the non-commercial production of documentaries and audio-visual content.
Project Director of Bangladesh Film Archive Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal and Strategic Communications Advisor of RedOrange Media and Communications Rutger-Jan Schoen signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides, it added.

Schoen said that support provided to BFA will be a privilege for his organisation. Through this MoU, RedOrange will support the BFA in collecting footage on the Liberation War from various institutional and personal archives.

He said, "We are grateful to Dr Mofakkharul Iqbal and his team for inviting us to participate in one of the largest and most important projects we've ever done. Being part of this initiative, we will contribute to the vital efforts to preserve the history of the Liberation War and honour the people of Bangladesh."

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah was present on the occasion.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Bangla Journalist Asso formed
BGB recover one kg heroin in C'nawabganj
One held with firearms in city
Man crushed under train wheels in Dhaka
BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan
Dengue: 7 more hospitalised
7 vehicles fined Tk 22,000 for polluting air at Khilkhet
Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP Commissioner  


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft