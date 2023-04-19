Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

7 vehicles fined Tk 22,000 for polluting air at Khilkhet

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

A mobile court in a drive on Tuesday fined seven vehicles Tk 22,000 for polluting air in Dhaka's Khilkhet area.

The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Asma Shaheen of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry conducted the drive and found seven vehicles responsible for polluting air through emitting black smoke.

Later, the mobile court fined the vehicles.

The Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of Department of Environment (DoE) conducted the mobile court drive in Khilkhet area as part of drive against environment pollution and it will continue in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Bangla Journalist Asso formed
BGB recover one kg heroin in C'nawabganj
One held with firearms in city
Man crushed under train wheels in Dhaka
BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan
Dengue: 7 more hospitalised
7 vehicles fined Tk 22,000 for polluting air at Khilkhet
Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP Commissioner  


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft