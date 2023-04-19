Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP Commissioner  

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khandkar Golam Faruq on Tuesday said police will remain alert round-the-clock in order to ensure the overall security of markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Businessmen should keep constant contact with local police regarding the overall security of their markets," he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with businessmen at the DMP headquarters here.

"Moreover, you (traders) can install IP cameras in the markets to monitor the market from home," he said during the meeting conducted by Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar.  

Senior police officials, representatives from the intelligence agencies, Special Branch and Fire Service, leaders of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Bangladesh Jewelry Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association and FBCCI leaders were present in the meeting.

The DMP Commissioner underscored the need for ensuring fire safety arrangements in every market side by side taking necessary preparations to extinguish fire.

There should be a detailed plan so that fire fighters can easily enter into the fire-affected markets, he added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Bangla Journalist Asso formed
BGB recover one kg heroin in C'nawabganj
One held with firearms in city
Man crushed under train wheels in Dhaka
BD’s Liberation War history preserved in global archives: Hasan
Dengue: 7 more hospitalised
7 vehicles fined Tk 22,000 for polluting air at Khilkhet
Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP Commissioner  


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft