RAB rescued abducted child from Uttara

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) has rescued a three years old baby from Uttara West Police Station area in the city on Monday night.



A team of RAB-2 rescued Amira Abedin Shifa after four hours of her missing from Tejgaon area in the city.



The law enforcers also arrested an alleged abductor Abdul Aziz, 26, son of Abdar Ali, a resident of Nilphamari district, Senior ASP of RAB-2 Md Fazlul Haque said on Tuesday.



Sensing the presence of RAB, another abductor, however managed to flee away from the spot.



Legal actions were taken against the abductors in this regard. BSS




