Man dies after being run over by train in Chandpur's Hajiganj

CHANDPUR, Apr 18: A man was killed after being run over by a train in Chandpur's Hajiganj, police said.

His identity couldn't be known immediately.



Railway police recovered his mutilated body -- upon receiving information from Hajiganj police station -- from the side of the railway line in Balakhal area of Hajiganj municipality on the Laksam-Chandpur railway line on Tuesday afternoon.



Murad Ullah Bahar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandpur Railway Police Station, said the body was sent to Chandpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy.



"We are using the latest technologies to identify the deceased and legal action is being taken in this regard," he said. �UNB



