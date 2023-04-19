Don’t waste tourism potentials

Dear Sir



Bangladesh has got vast tourism potential but this sector has not become mainstay of the country's economy till date. God has endowed us with numerous natural attractions whether they are meadows, forests, mountains, rivers or the local vegetation and climate.

It is unfortunate that these assets are not explored and developed further. Instead, they are losing their value rapidly. The tagline "Beautiful Bangladesh" has lost appeal for high end tourists like those from the West.



Bangladesh has Cox's Bazar, the world's longest sea beach, the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest of the world, Kuakata, the daughter of nature and many other place of great natural beauty. Besides, there are many places of historical interest and architectural value. The natural greenery and pictorial scenery of the landscape is also eye soothing. Despite having so many tourist attractions the country has not yet done any significant progress in this sector. There is also shortage of efficient professionals to manage it.



The government has not shown much interest towards the industry and we still do not have a tourism policy and proper planning to promote the main attractions of the country which can have a great contribution to the national economy.



Sameer Ahmad

Chittagong