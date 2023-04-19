Roasted in heat waves

People's life across the country has turned miserable due to sizzling heat waves continuing for the last few days. Almost every day, the temperature hovering between 40 degree or above somewhere in the country is severely disrupting the normal life. The fact that our capital has experienced the hottest day of 40.4 degrees Celsius in 58 years on last Saturday speaks volumes of how the city has become a firsthand victim of indiscriminate unplanned urbanization and climactic changes.



However, during the time of penning this editorial, country's highest temperature was recorded at 43.2 degree Celsius in Ishwardi of Pabna.



Due to such adverse impacts of weather, people are feared to be suffering from various ailment including heat stroke and diarrhoea. No doubt these sufferings of devoted Muslims who have been fasting from dawn to dusk without eating and drinking during the holy month of Ramadan are double of the miseries.



According to Bangladesh Metrological Department, this heat wave will continue across the country including Dhaka as there is no chance of immediate rain. Naturally, the lives of people whose livelihood depends on outdoor activities, would be at great risks if the authority concerned do not take due initiatives including making people aware of the risks of staying in sun for long, taking lots of fluids, foods and fruits rich in water content such as watermelon and cucumber.



It should be remembered that heat waves can be especially harsh on people with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart disease and dehydration. People whose health is endangered during heat waves not only suffer from heatstroke or heat rash. In fact, chances of heart attacks, kidney failure, dehydration or other medical conditions are also exacerbated by the heat.



Although heat wave has direct health implications on elderly and people with poor resistance, it also has numerous indirect impacts such as pressure on electricity networks, emergency services and hospitals.



Moreover, it is getting even more frequent and hotter due to climate change. But, research shows that smart urban design can make the cities feel a bit cooler. From that perspective, it can be easily said that the country is still miles behind in preparing itself to deal with any heat disasters. Has not time reached for better preparation of our cities for more frequent and extreme heat waves in days to come?



We believe, if such horrendous heat wave is to be tamed, there is no alternative to dealing appropriately with nature. There is no denying that such adverse behaviour of nature is to a great extent linked to manmade. Indiscriminate deforestation, rampant encroachment of rivers and razing hills are leading to the rise in carbon in air.



Finally, human has no power to control nature. But by taking protecting and caring nature we can remain free from its adverse effects.



