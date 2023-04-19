

Protect yourself from heat waves



Chuadanga, a city in the Midwest, reported a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees. At Jashore in 1964, Bangladesh recorded its hottest temperature ever, which was 44.5 degrees. Several Bangladesh districts, including Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Bagerhat, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia, endured a severe heatwave on Saturday.



Temperatures often spike in April, and heat waves have been more frequent in recent years. Even if it gets warmer during the day, it stays the same at night. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, there is no chance of rain in any portion of Bangladesh in the upcoming days, and temperatures could increase everywhere. Dhaka's UV index is currently averaging 11, which is considered to be "extreme" due to the early arrival of heat waves.



Working outside on roads and building sites has become very challenging due to the heat wave. The Ramadan month of fasting is quite difficult for rickshaw pullers, drivers and other members of these groups of society. Power outages occurred in some parts of Dhaka's capital city as a result of increased demand for electricity.



Continuous exposure to excessive heat causes serious health conditions such as heat rash, excessive sweating, heat cramps, exhaustion, heat strokes and even death. It is also normal to experience dehydration, and other illnesses like the flu, diarrhea, etc.



Some safety tips are the most effective during a heat wave-



If you want to be safe during a heat wave, relocate to the house's coolest area, especially at night. If keeping your home cold isn't possible, spend a couple of hours each day outside in a cool environment (like a library or other public building with air conditioning). You should stay indoors during the warmest part of the day (as much as possible) and stay in the shade.



During a heat wave, keep the body cool and hydrated by taking cool showers or baths. To stay cool, you can also use towels, foot baths, sponging, cold packs, and wraps. Put on natural fibre, and light, loose-fitting clothing and showering frequently also keeps your skin moisturized.



If you walk outside, put on a hat or cap with a wide brim and some sunglasses. To prevent heat build-up, make your bed with light sheets and linens. Drink water as much as you can. Bring a reusable water bottle with you, especially one with insulation to keep the water cool. Eat light food and in modest portions. Eat less of the foods that are high in protein. Include hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and citrus in your diet throughout sehri and iftar, especially if you're fasting, to keep your body hydrated for longer. For emergencies, keep saline and glucose powder on hand.



You should try to keep your home cool during a heat wave. Between 8:00 and 10:00, at 13:00, and at midnight, check the temperature in the room. Ideally, the room should be kept at or below 24 �C at night and below 32 �C during the day. For babies, those over the age of 60, and people with chronic illnesses, this is especially important.



Open all of your home's windows and shutters at night and in the early morning when it's cooler outdoors. Close any available windows and shutters during the day, especially those that face the sun. Turn off as many electrical appliances and artificial illumination sources as you can. On windows that are exposed to morning or afternoon sun, hang drapes, awnings, or louvers. Dry towels can be hung to cool the air in the space. Notice how the air is becoming more humid at the same time.



If your home has air conditioning, shut the doors and windows. Use less electricity than you normally would to stay cool, and conserve energy to keep the power on and lessen the likelihood of a widespread outage. Electric fans may offer relief, but they might not be able to stop heat-related illnesses when the temperature is above 35 �C. In that case, it's important to hydrate yourself.



The writer is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh



