The shady side of football!

The sorry state of Bangladesh football is the talk of town although this time, poor show on the field is not the issue but machinations in administration, ranging from abuse of power to manipulation of the process to purchase sports goods to a variety of financial mismanagement.



One leading official of the federation has been banned by FIFA which, to put it bluntly, has severely sullied the country's image.



As it stands, the quality of football in Bangladesh has fallen as far as the national team is concerned. The last time the side won the South Asian meet was 2003, which is twenty years ago.



But one needs to assess that fact deeply. A triumph in 2003, a time way before social media and smart phones, means that an entire young generation born around 2000 has grown up only seeing a downward trend and lamentation surrounding football.



While there's a large following of the game among university students, most fansrarely support or follow local outfits, resulting in almost empty stadiums for Bangladesh premier League games.



Common sense states that when national side falters time and again, failing to produce something inspiring, interest will decline.

With a ranking of 193, Bangladesh winning the South Asian trophy now seems more like a chimera.



But the woeful condition of the national men's side is eclipsed by glaring reports of financial skulduggery, thus putting BFF top brass under fire.



Allegations of financial discrepancy, misuse of power have dogged local football for sometime but once FIFA imposed a ban on an official for being venal, the matter has become a topic de jour.



Seychelles defeat triggered it:

As an avid follower of local football, reports of irregularities had come to my ears but the criticism snowballed after Bangladesh floundered against lower ranked Seychelles in a two match preparation for the SAFF, slated to be held in India in June.



All other South Asian nations used the FIFA window to play friendlies or hold small tri nation tournaments, with Nepal and India both winning the ones on their soil.



Nepal beat both Laos and Bhutan while India, true to its South Asian giant epithet, beat Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.



On the other hand, Bangladesh gotSeychelles, a side represented by people who have day jobs and play the sport for fun.



The team struggled to win the first game but then, went on to lose the second match, thus triggering a host of questions as to why the national side is persistently failing to perform.



The lack of a proper pipeline to develop footballers, over dependence on foreign strikers in the clubs, both big and small, were perceived to be the reasons.



The lacklustre performance against Seychelles also ignited other questions, which soon led to the perplexing decision of the federation to refrain from sending the women's team to play pre-Olympic qualifiers on the bizarre excuse of shortage of funds.



In defending the decision to not send the women's team, several unsavoury allusions were made to other federations, which only acted as a catalyst to open a can of worms.



Broadcast reporters got hold of budget request documents with incredibly inflated rates for socks, balls and jerseys.



The skeletons were out of the cupboard!



Chickens have come home to roost:

For years, there have been murmurings of discontentment about how things are done at the federation. Countless people have alleged that it's run arbitrarily, on the whims of a few. The decision to not send the women's team, the discourteous references plus the FIFA ban have given the media full power to ask questions which they did not in the past.



The banning of oneofficial compels us to ask: is that person being made a scapegoat to hide the faults of others? Several former football players plus ex officials believe that only one person could not have bene responsible for the alleged financial mismanagement. Common sense states, such levels of embezzlement cannot happen without collusion.



So, was there a clique?

If the key masterminds remain behind the curtain and are allowed to go scot-free then football will never recover from this ignominy.

Leaving the real culprits behind will only act to make them more alert in the future.



In simple terms, they will cover their tracks better.



What is needed is a full blown investigation, done swiftly and with several representatives of the media in the committee.



To know the truth, journalists need to be involved; otherwise, we may be left with a lick and promise.



Is it time for a change?

Too any people, especially those who love the game and played it professionally, have said that the federation must have new ideas and an open, transparent discussion about how football can be salvaged from a shambolic state. Well, the best possible course is to open an online poll, asking football fans as to what they think. A referendum in this regard seems like an impartial move.



When teams do not perform, coaches are sacked; so, when a federation has been tarnished, a change may well be the need for the hour.



Also, under the current leadership, the national side has only gone from bad to worse. True, officials do not play the game but how they chalk out tournaments and motivate players remain key in securing results.



At the end of a press conference where the recent FIFA ban was discussed, a journalist asked if the image of the country has been sullied or not by the sanction. Sadly, the press conference was ended without an answer.



What message is being sent by refusing to acknowledge the truth?



Unfortunately, we go to Eid seeing a shady side of the beautiful game!



Pradosh Mitra is a football fan!



