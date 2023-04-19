Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Lailatul Qadr, an invaluable gift for the humanity

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Alaul Alam

Lailatul Qadr, an invaluable gift for the humanity

Lailatul Qadr, an invaluable gift for the humanity

In Arabic the word Qadr is used for fate and destiny. Lailatul Qadr is a night of veneration or honour because of its special characteristics. It is one of the best gifts of the Almighty Allah to the mankind. In value and respect this night is better than those of thousand months. In this precious night the Almighty Allah determines the details of events and affairs such as life and death, fortune or misfortune, sustenance and wealth for the humanity. In the Holy Quran Surah Al-Qadrstates, "The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down the angels and the spirit by Allah's permission, on every errand: Peace! This until the rise of Morn."

Lailatul Qadr has been stated as one of the holiest nights in the Holy Quran. It is known as the Night of Power; the Night of Decree or the Night of Destiny. In the last part of the month of Holy Ramadan the devoted Muslims are blessed with the abundance of Lailatul Qadr. According to Islamic literature, in case of attaining the blessings of the Almighty Allah this holy night holds the highest echelon. Certainly, the most attraction of the holy Ramadan is the Lailatul Qadr.

Though this night comes before the mankind every year in the last part of the Holy Ramadan, the Almighty Allah has not exposed exact date of the Qadr night in the Holy Quran, rather the Muslims are told to seek this night in the last odd days of the holy Ramadan. It is the desire of the Almighty Allah to justify our patience and efforts for the salvation and blissful life and so, Allah has concealed this holiest night among other nights in the month of Ramadan.

According to Hadith, Bukhari and Muslim, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, "Seek it in the last ten days, on the odd nights." According to Sahih Muslim, Hazrat Aisha (R.A) narrates that in the last ten nights of the holy Ramadan the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) would keep himself awake for prayers and devotion and waken his family to observe Salah (prayers). As cited inSahih Bukhari, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that someone who would keep staying in the night of Qadrand perform Salah (prayers) with faith and hope in the reward of Allah, all of his/her previous sins would be forgiven.

Most of the Islamic thinkers based on the findings of the Holy Quran and Hadith have opined that in most cases the possibility of being Lailatul Qadr is the 27th Ramadan. Some other report that it may be on the 23rd night of the holy Ramadan. However, according to Sahih Bukhari, it may fall among the odd numbered nights referring to 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of the Holy Ramadan.  

The Lailatul Qadr is the most blessed night as the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through the angel Gabriel. Since then the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had continued to receive verses of the Holy Quran over 23 years. Allah says in Sura Al Baqarah that during the month of Ramadan the Holy Quran was sent down to earth. It is the complete guidance for mankind and clear signs of guidance and distinction.

It is narrated by Hazrat Aisha (R.A) citied in Tirmidhi that she asked the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): "If I knew which night is Lailatul Qadr, what should I say during it?" The Prophet advised her to recite: "Allahummainnaka `afuwwuntuh.ibbul `afwafa`fu `annee. It is translated in English: O Allah! You are forgiving, and you love forgiveness. So forgive me.

This is the night when the yearly decree is finalized by the Almighty Allah. Someone's recorded fate may be subject to change on the very night if he/she engages themselves in seeking salvation until the dawn comes. The most obvious thing to change one's fate is to be repentant to the Almighty for one's sins and seek blessings through prayers and dua.The Holy Quran states "Allah erases and confirms what He wills."

In seeking the closeness of Allah Lailatul Qadr plays a significant role. On this night the Muslims find the divine connection between themselves and their creator, the most generous Allah. It is common to notice that Muslims across the world observe this night with great solemnity. They spend time studying and reciting the Holy Quran, worshipping Allah and asking supplications.

Special prayers and sermons are also held in the mosques across the country. Most Muslim male devotes go to mosques to offer the special prayers. Many devotees also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones on this occasion and many others choose to give charity on Lailatul Qadr to receive the greatest reward.

The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global warming and climate change
Protect yourself from heat waves
The shady side of football!
Lailatul Qadr, an invaluable gift for the humanity
Ensure fertilizer security to tackle future crisis
US forces facing unprecedented challenges in Syria
Bangladesh swelters as global warming drives temperatures to new heights
Impacts of cyber bullying on female students in Bangladesh


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft