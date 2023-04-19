

Lailatul Qadr, an invaluable gift for the humanity



Lailatul Qadr has been stated as one of the holiest nights in the Holy Quran. It is known as the Night of Power; the Night of Decree or the Night of Destiny. In the last part of the month of Holy Ramadan the devoted Muslims are blessed with the abundance of Lailatul Qadr. According to Islamic literature, in case of attaining the blessings of the Almighty Allah this holy night holds the highest echelon. Certainly, the most attraction of the holy Ramadan is the Lailatul Qadr.



Though this night comes before the mankind every year in the last part of the Holy Ramadan, the Almighty Allah has not exposed exact date of the Qadr night in the Holy Quran, rather the Muslims are told to seek this night in the last odd days of the holy Ramadan. It is the desire of the Almighty Allah to justify our patience and efforts for the salvation and blissful life and so, Allah has concealed this holiest night among other nights in the month of Ramadan.



According to Hadith, Bukhari and Muslim, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, "Seek it in the last ten days, on the odd nights." According to Sahih Muslim, Hazrat Aisha (R.A) narrates that in the last ten nights of the holy Ramadan the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) would keep himself awake for prayers and devotion and waken his family to observe Salah (prayers). As cited inSahih Bukhari, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that someone who would keep staying in the night of Qadrand perform Salah (prayers) with faith and hope in the reward of Allah, all of his/her previous sins would be forgiven.



Most of the Islamic thinkers based on the findings of the Holy Quran and Hadith have opined that in most cases the possibility of being Lailatul Qadr is the 27th Ramadan. Some other report that it may be on the 23rd night of the holy Ramadan. However, according to Sahih Bukhari, it may fall among the odd numbered nights referring to 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of the Holy Ramadan.



The Lailatul Qadr is the most blessed night as the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through the angel Gabriel. Since then the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had continued to receive verses of the Holy Quran over 23 years. Allah says in Sura Al Baqarah that during the month of Ramadan the Holy Quran was sent down to earth. It is the complete guidance for mankind and clear signs of guidance and distinction.



It is narrated by Hazrat Aisha (R.A) citied in Tirmidhi that she asked the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): "If I knew which night is Lailatul Qadr, what should I say during it?" The Prophet advised her to recite: "Allahummainnaka `afuwwuntuh.ibbul `afwafa`fu `annee. It is translated in English: O Allah! You are forgiving, and you love forgiveness. So forgive me.



This is the night when the yearly decree is finalized by the Almighty Allah. Someone's recorded fate may be subject to change on the very night if he/she engages themselves in seeking salvation until the dawn comes. The most obvious thing to change one's fate is to be repentant to the Almighty for one's sins and seek blessings through prayers and dua.The Holy Quran states "Allah erases and confirms what He wills."



In seeking the closeness of Allah Lailatul Qadr plays a significant role. On this night the Muslims find the divine connection between themselves and their creator, the most generous Allah. It is common to notice that Muslims across the world observe this night with great solemnity. They spend time studying and reciting the Holy Quran, worshipping Allah and asking supplications.



Special prayers and sermons are also held in the mosques across the country. Most Muslim male devotes go to mosques to offer the special prayers. Many devotees also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones on this occasion and many others choose to give charity on Lailatul Qadr to receive the greatest reward.



The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS



