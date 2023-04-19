

Ensure fertilizer security to tackle future crisis



On the other hand, the government as well as the Ministry of Agriculture has increased the prices of all kinds of fertilisers. The price of various fertilisers has increased by Tk 5 per kg. From now on, the farmer will have to pay the price of urea fertiliser, the most widely used in agriculture, at 26 Taka. In August last year, the price of urea fertiliser was increased by Rs.6. Also, DAP fertiliser should be bought at Tk 21 per kg, TSP at Tk 27 and MOP fertiliser at Tk 20 per kg. The agriculture minister admitted that the government had no option but to increase the price considering the economic condition of the country, the price of the dollar, the price of fertiliser in the international market and huge subsidies.



It should be noted that the price of fertilisers has been increasing in the international market for the last three years. The agriculture minister also admitted that farmers have to sell their loans, wife's jewelry, cows and assets to buy fertiliser. As a result, they will be under some pressure if the price of fertiliser increases. However, the government will cooperate in other ways such as cash incentives including seeds, diesel and electricity. It is also true that some farmers use more fertilisers than required, especially urea. It damages land and crops. In that case, if a moderate amount of urea fertiliser is used, the production cost of the farmer can come down. However, even after increasing the price of fertilisers, the government has to subsidise this sector with a huge amount of money every year.



In Survey, the amount of subsidy in the financial year 2021-22 is Tk 28 thousand crores. In the current financial year, about 46,000crore taka will be required in subsidy. An increase in the price of fertilisers will have an impact on the overall cost of production of agricultural products and other sectors as well. In that situation, it is important to keep an eye on the market and price of agricultural products to remain stable.



The present government is not only people-friendly but also farmer-friendly. As part of this, the government has already reduced the price of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser. The government has gradually reduced the price of fertilisers. Note that the government is giving huge subsidies every year, including urea, TSP, MOP, DAP etc. Farmers in the country tend to use somewhat expensive urea fertilisers. If DAP fertiliser is used instead, it is possible to supply urea and phosphate to the land simultaneously. As a result, the production cost of the farmer is reduced, and at the same time money and labor are saved, and food production increases.



Apart from fertilisers, the government has also given incentives to farmers in other ways. The provision of incentives worth about Tk 170 crore to 2.7 lakh farmers in the current Boro season is undoubtedly positive and hopeful. Under this, 6 lacks 86 thousand 700 small and marginal farmers of the country have been given free cash assistance for seeds, fertilisers and transportation expenses. This assistance is given to increase the production of wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, winter mung, onion, sesame, etc., especially during the Kharif season. In addition to this, to ensure balanced food rich in nutrients for the people of the country, the adoption of advanced and modern machinery including diversification of crops, replacement of high-yielding and hybrid varieties, and above all adaptation to climate change is also necessary.

However, due to the increase in the price of fertiliser in the international market and the Russia-Ukraine war, the government of Bangladesh has to buy fertiliser at least three times the price. On the other hand, the prices of fertilisers sold at subsidised prices in the local market are not able to increase. As a result, the amount of subsidy is increasing. The government of Bangladesh is describing it as 'both crises'.



Although Bangladesh is a major agricultural country, almost all of its fertiliser requirements are imported from abroad. But regardless of the import price, the government sells the fertiliser to the farmer at a nominal price, adding a subsidy. But in the last year, the price of fertiliser in the international market has almost tripled. Bangladesh is taking several new steps in agriculture.



Urea, TSP, DAP, and MOP fertilisers are mainly used in agriculture in Bangladesh. But a year ago, one metric ton of urea was bought for 500 dollars from the international market, but now it has exceeded 800 dollars. The price of TSP fertiliser is 200/300 dollars but it is being sold at 600/700 dollars. As a result, the government is forced to buy fertilisers at higher prices.



With the increase in oil prices, the cost of transportation has also increased. That is also added to the price. According to media reports, Bangladesh requires 26.5 lakh tons of urea fertiliser every year. But the production in Bangladesh is about 10 lakh tons. The rest of the demand is imported from Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.



Seven and a half lakh metric tons of TSP fertiliser is required. But production in the country is one lakh metric tons. The rest is imported from Morocco and Tunisia. 1.6 lakhs of DAP fertiliser are required. Out of that, 1.5 million metric tons of fertiliser is imported from abroad. This fertiliser is mainly imported from China and Jordan. The demand for MOP fertiliser is 8 lakhs, all of which are imported from Belarus, Russia, and Canada.



To increase domestic production, the government has invested heavily in the expansion of fertiliser factories, including urea plants. The government undertook various activities to develop the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) as an effective institution to oversee the development of the fertiliser industry and promote domestic production. The government's efforts have paid off and Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiency in urea production. Production of other types of fertilisers has also increased in the country. For example, diammonium phosphate (DAP) and mutate potash (MOP) was imported earlier but are no longer imported. There has been a great improvement in ensuring the availability of fertilisers among farmers and the market price of fertilisers is within the purchasing power of farmers. In addition, the government has focused on increasing the use of organic fertilisers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. The use of organic fertilisers increases the productive capacity of the soil and reduces the negative environmental impact of chemical fertilizers.



Even two decades ago, the fertiliser crisis in Bangladesh not only reduced agricultural production but also had a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of farmers. In some cases, farmers agitating for fertiliser have had to sacrifice their lives. The families of the farmers who were killed at that time have not received justice for that murder. However, due to the implementation of farmer-friendly policies by the present government, the recurrence of those terrible incidents is no longer seen. Farmers now don't have to agitate for fertiliser. Rather, the employees of various government departments and local government representatives deliver fertiliser cards to farmers' homes.



The present government is playing a positive role in revolutionizing agricultural production by ensuring an adequate supply of fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices. And this is why Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of agricultural products in almost all areas, so the negative impact of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic for the past two years has not affected the people of Bangladesh much. Due to the commendable initiatives of the present government in the agricultural sector as in other sectors, there have been no cases of farmers dying due to demand for fertilisers in Bangladesh in the last 15 years. Even farmers did not have to take to the streets to agitate for fertiliser.



The writer is a columnist



