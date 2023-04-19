Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Moulvibazar, Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, in two days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a couple along with one kilogram of hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested are Sitaram Chatree, 60, and his wife Komla Chatree, 40, residents of Lombatila area of Clevedon Tea Garden in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Lombatila area in the afternoon and arrested the couple along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kulaura PS against the duo, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested a woman along with phensedyl in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested woman is Rawshan Ara Begum, 60, wife of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Shalandar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Shalandar Village at night, and arrested the woman.

At that time, 120 bottles of phensedyl and phensegrip and Tk 45,000 in cash were also seized from her possession.
Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three nabbed with drugs in Moulvibazar, Dinajpur
Two die falling into septic tank at Juri
‘Budget can help union parishads run transparently’
Vishnu idol seized in Rajshahi
Eight people murdered in eight districts
Youth electrocuted in Munshiganj
10 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
Ensuring healthcare services to newborn babies underscored


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft