Three nabbed with drugs in Moulvibazar, Dinajpur

Three people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, in two days.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a couple along with one kilogram of hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.



The arrested are Sitaram Chatree, 60, and his wife Komla Chatree, 40, residents of Lombatila area of Clevedon Tea Garden in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Lombatila area in the afternoon and arrested the couple along with the drugs.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kulaura PS against the duo, the OC added.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested a woman along with phensedyl in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The arrested woman is Rawshan Ara Begum, 60, wife of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Shalandar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Shalandar Village at night, and arrested the woman.



At that time, 120 bottles of phensedyl and phensegrip and Tk 45,000 in cash were also seized from her possession.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the matter.



