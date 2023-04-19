Two die falling into septic tank at Juri

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 18: Two workers have died after inhaling toxic gas inside an under-construction septic tank in Juri Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The incident took place in Station Road area under Paschim Juri Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased were identified as Md Shaheen Mia, 22, son of Abdul Khalik, a resident of Borodhamai Village under Purba Juri Union, and Kamrul Islam, 25, son of Moktar Ali, of Montoil Village under Jaifornagar Union in the upazila.



It was known that a construction worker went down to the septic tank first. After some time he felt ill after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank and then, another one went there to rescue him but they did not come out after long time. Sensing the matter, other workers informed Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence leader Shankar Roy said being informed, firefighters rescued them in presence of police and then, sent them to Juri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Juri Police Station Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



