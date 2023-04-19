‘Budget can help union parishads run transparently’



GAIBANDHA, Apr 18: Speakers at a function here said Budget can help run union parishads transparently and ensure accountability of the concerned.



"Budget helps the organization run in a planned way. It also helps the organization prevent unnecessary expenditure. If any organization don't have budget, it will have a problem undoubtedly", they said.



They made the comments while they were addressing an orientation on "Formulation of budget and its implementation" in the conference room of SKS Inn at Radha Krishnapur, an outskirt of the district town on Monday.



Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), district unit and Swiss Red Cross Partnership arranged the orientation under Re-enforcing Rural Resilience Programme funded by Swiss Red Cross.



Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also chairman of BDRCS, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while secretary of the unit Mridul Mostafi Jhantu presided over the ceremony.



Earlier, Mojammel Haque Jhilam, member of the unit inaugurated the orientation.



District facilitator of Local Government Support Programme Md. Jewel Miah conducted the orientation as the resource person.



Union parishad chairmen and secretaries coming from 15 union parishads of Sundarganj Upazila of the district and three union parishads of Razibpur Upazila under Kurigram District participated in the orientation, said project manager Amal Kumar Pramanik.



Staff of the project Khurshid Alam, Monimul Islam, Saiful Islam, Tuhin Alam and youth chief of the unit Afsana Mimi provided their support to hold the orientation successfully.

