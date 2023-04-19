Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Budget can help union parishads run transparently’

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Apr 18: Speakers at a function here said Budget can help run union parishads transparently and ensure accountability of the concerned.

"Budget helps the organization run in a planned way.  It also helps the organization prevent unnecessary expenditure. If any organization don't have budget, it will have a problem undoubtedly", they said.

They made the comments while they were addressing an orientation on "Formulation of budget and its implementation" in the conference room of SKS Inn at Radha Krishnapur, an outskirt of the district town on Monday.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), district unit and Swiss Red Cross Partnership arranged the orientation under Re-enforcing Rural Resilience Programme funded by Swiss Red Cross.

Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also chairman of BDRCS, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while secretary of the unit Mridul Mostafi Jhantu presided over the ceremony.

Earlier, Mojammel Haque Jhilam, member of the unit inaugurated the orientation.

District facilitator of Local Government Support Programme Md. Jewel Miah conducted the orientation as the resource person.
 
Union parishad chairmen and secretaries coming from 15 union parishads of Sundarganj Upazila of the district and three union parishads of Razibpur Upazila under Kurigram District participated in the orientation, said project manager Amal Kumar Pramanik.

Staff of the project Khurshid Alam, Monimul Islam, Saiful Islam, Tuhin Alam and youth chief of the unit Afsana Mimi provided their support to hold the orientation successfully.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three nabbed with drugs in Moulvibazar, Dinajpur
Two die falling into septic tank at Juri
‘Budget can help union parishads run transparently’
Vishnu idol seized in Rajshahi
Eight people murdered in eight districts
Youth electrocuted in Munshiganj
10 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
Ensuring healthcare services to newborn babies underscored


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft