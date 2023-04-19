Vishnu idol seized in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 18: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized a Vishnu idol of 77 kg 300 gram weight in the district recently. The estimated market value of this stone idol is Tk 77.30 lakh.



At about 11 pm, the idol was recovered by a BGB team searching a car on the Natore-Rajshahi highway under Belpukur Police Station of Puthia Upazila in the district.



This information was confirmed by BGB Rajshahi-1 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Motiul Islam Mondal.



On secret information, the BGB team conducted the drive, he added.