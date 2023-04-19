Eight people murdered in eight districts

Eight people including two women and a teenage boy have been murdered in separate incidents in eight districts- Faridpur, Lalmonirhat, Sunamganj, Manikganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Barishal, in three days.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A man was beaten to death by a mob suspecting him to be a child abductor in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, police said when the man was trying to pick up a child, named Ritaz Meer, son of Khairul Meer of Nazirpur area, local people caught him and beat him mercilessly at around 8 pm, which left him critically injured.



He was, later, rescued and taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Bhanga Circle) Helal Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the ASP added.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The incident took place in Burimari Muklibari area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



Deceased Sahida Begum, 30, was the daughter of Sayed Ali, a resident of Kalirhat Tepurgari Village in the upazila.



It was known that Sahida got married with one Dulal Hossain, 38, son of Usman Goni of Burimari Muklibaria area 10 years back.



After some days of the marriage, Dulal started torturing her over dowry. On Saturday evening, the couple locked into an altercation and at one stage of the altercation, Dulal stabbed on his wife's head with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.



Neighbours rescued Sahida and rushed her to Patgram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and took it to the custody.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station (PS) Umar Farooque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



SUNAMGANJ: A man was murdered by his son-in-law in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Moqbul Ali, a resident of Goradeo Village under Dakshin Khurma Union in the upazila.



Local sources said the deceased's son-in-law Selim Uddin is a CNG driver by profession. He hails from Saudpur Village, but lives in a rented house in Dharan Bazar area under Gobindaganj-Soidergaon Union in the upazila. At around 10 am, Moqbul had an altercation with Selim at Selim's rented house over family issues. At one stage of the altercation, Selim hacked his father-in-law with sharp weapon, which left him critically injured.



Injured Moqbul was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have detained the main accused Selim Uddin and his brother Ainuddin in this connection.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Chhatak Circle) Ranjay Chandra Mallick confirmed the incident.



MANIKGANJ: An elderly woman was allegedly slaughtered to death by her neighbour in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The incident took place in Bengroi Village under Nabagram Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 70, a resident of the village.



According to the deceased's family members, Rabeya used to live in her house with her younger son Alamin and grand-daughter Tonny. On Saturday morning, one neighbour Shukur Ali slaughtered her in a ditch and absconded from the scene. Realising the matter, the deceased's elder son Ali Reza informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers arrested the accused Shukur Ali, 35, for interrogation.



The OC of Manikganj PS confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



HABIGANJ: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The incident took place in Khagaura Village under Khagaura Union in the upazila at around 7 pm.



The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 40, son of Moshahid Mia, a resident of of the village.



According to locals and police, Shahin Mia, the deceased's nephew, locked into an altercation with his uncle Mosharraf Hossain over soil cutting in the evening. At one stage of the altercation, Shahin started chopping his uncle with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Baniachang PS OC Ajay Chandra Deb confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: An elderly man was killed in a clash that broke out in between two groups of villagers in Juri Upazila of the district on Friday.



Six more persons were also injured at that time.



The incident took place in Chatera Village under Jayfarnagar Union of the upazila in the evening.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil, 60, son of late Chhokhat Mia, a resident of the village.



Police and local sources said Abdul Jalil and one Yasin Mia, son of late Majar Ali, had a longstanding dispute over the land of Dakshin Chatera Mosque in the area.



Following this, the two groups were locked into an altercation after Juma prayers. As a sequel to it, they attacked each other in the evening. Abdul Jalil was killed on the spot at that time and six persons were injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday.



Of the injured, Roni Mia, 26, and Yasin Mia were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.



However, a murder case was filed with Juri PS in this connection.



Juri PS OC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: A man was stabbed to death over a trivial issue in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Harindhara Bazar under Sholakuri Union of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Jalil, 45, son of Nayeem Uddin, a resident of Gila Gaichha Village under the union.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Shiyat and Loman, sons of Shakhawat of the area, stabbed Jalil at Harindhara Bazar in the afternoon following an altercation over playing carom, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Madhupur PS OC Mohammad Mazaharul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



BARISHAL: A teenage boy was beaten to death by three other boys in the city.



The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, son of Badal Bepari, a resident of Hajera Khatun School Road area in the city.



Police and local sources said Ramjan had an altercation with Noyon Hawlader, son of Al-Amin Hawlader, Rifat Hawlader, son of Rezaul Hawlader, and Hridoy over trivial matter near Hajera Khatun School on Thursday night. At one stage of the altercation, the three beat Ramjan mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.



Injured Ramjan was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Friday morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have detained Noyon and Rifat while Hridoy went into hiding.



Sub-Inspector of Airport PS CM Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



