Youth electrocuted in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, Apr 18: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Imam Mehedi, 18, a resident of Churain Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, the boy came in contact with a live electric wire on Saturday afternoon when he was setting up a solar energy system, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued by locals and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



