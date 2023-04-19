Lula's peace calls equate Russia with victim: Kyiv

KYIV, Apr 18: Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday criticised Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent calls for an end to war with Russia, accusing him of giving "equal weighting" to Ukraine and Russia.



During state visits to China and the Middle East, Lula has said the United States should "stop encouraging war and start talking about peace" in Ukraine.



He also claimed that Kyiv shares the blame for the conflict, which began when Russian forces poured into Ukraine in February 2022.



Meanwhile, Brazil pushed back against US criticism that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda on the Ukraine war as he held talks with Moscow's top diplomat. �AFP

