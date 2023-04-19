Video
Saudi FM meets Assad on first trip to Damascus since war

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

DAMASCUS, Apr 18: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Saudi Arabia's top diplomat in Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported, ending more than a decade of diplomatic deep-freeze between the two countries.

"President Bashar al-Assad meets Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan," Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

The Saudi prince arrived in Damascus on Tuesday afternoon on the first visit to Syria's capital by a Saudi official since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.    �AFP



