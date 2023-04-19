Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023
Home Sports

Fed Cup Football

Mohammedan in semis outsmarting Ctg Abahani

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Clubs stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Federation Cup football on Tuesday following a 4-1 win over Chittagong Abahani in the quarterfinals in Cumilla.

Winning the match, Mohammedan set the semifinal tussle with the powerful Bashundhara Kings.
 
The traditional black and white outfits secure the semis as the third team. Earlier, Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara boys confirmed the semis beating their respective rivals in the quarterfinals.

The black and white outfits scored two in each half. The duo of Suleiman and Sunday trounced the defence line of the opponents at the very beginning stage of the match.

Mohammedan opened the net in the 20th minute of the match. Converting a cut back from striker Shahriar Emon, another striker Emanuel Sunday hit the net. Custodian Pappu Hossain failed to block the attempt despite his efforts.

The lead was doubled in the 32nd minute following an own-goal.

Suleiman scored the team's third goal in the 48th minute as he took a low-powered shot and hit the post. The foreigner scored his second in the 70th minute. A powerful right footer of the striker jolted the post.

After consuming four goals, the port city team found a solace in the 77th minute. Augustine scored with an eye-catching panenka.

Now, Mohammedan is hoping for a good result in the semifinals.



