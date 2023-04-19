Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil defender Dani Alves back in court over rape allegation

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Brazil defender Dani Alves back in court over rape allegation

Brazil defender Dani Alves back in court over rape allegation

BARCELONA, APR 18: Brazil defender Dani Alves was back in court Monday to testify before the judge investigating a rape allegation made by a woman in Barcelona for which he has been remanded in custody.

The 39-year-old, who has been remanded in custody since January 20, appeared in court at his own request, giving a brief statement to the judge in which he admitted the pair had sexual relations but said it was consensual, judicial sources said.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-German star is under investigation for the alleged crime of sexual assault -- which in the Spanish penal code includes rape.

Police said they received a complaint from a young woman on January 2, with a source close to the investigation confirming Alves was accused of rape.

The incident reportedly took place in the bathroom of a popular Barcelona nightclub in late December.

The player, who initially denied knowing her, changed his story several times, later saying they had consensual relations, sources close to the case said.

The first time he testified was on the day of his arrest when the judge ordered that he be held in custody without bail given the contradictions in his initial statements and the risk of him absconding.

Alves' defence team filed a motion for his release which was rejected on February 21 with the court saying he posed "a high flight risk".

It cited the potentially heavy sentence he could face, the "serious evidence of criminality" against him and the fact Brazil was unlikely to extradite him for trial.

At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohammedan in semis outsmarting Ctg Abahani
Pakistan street cricket comes to life after dark during Ramadan
New Zealand survive Iftikhar onslaught to win third Pakistan T20
Stokes named Wisden's 2022 Cricketer of the Year
Sri Lanka wipe out wilting Ireland in first Test
Brazil defender Dani Alves back in court over rape allegation
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
BCB drops Ifter party to provide food to 6000 families


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft