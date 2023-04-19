TikTok TV app launched in BD

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, is expanding its reach in Bangladesh by launching the TikTok TV app on smart TV devices.



With the new TikTok TV app, families and friends can now experience the joy and creativity of TikTok together at home.



TikTok TV is built specifically for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from the popular 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen. Users can enjoy the most liked and viewed videos across a wide range of categories, including gaming, comedy, food, and animals. For a more personalized experience, users can log in to the TikTok TV app with their existing TikTok account.



With over a billion users worldwide, TikTok has become the go-to destination for people looking to be entertained, learn something new, and create memorable content. TikTok's mobile app offers little bursts of joy to users, and now with TikTok TV, families and friends can enjoy TikTok as part of their daily or weekly routine together.