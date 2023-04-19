Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023
Business

Berger to borrow $60m from parent company

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Leading paints solution brand Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (Berger) has recently announced that it will be borrowing $60 million from its UK-based parent company J&N Investments (Asia) Limited.

The loan will be utilized to open letters of credit (LC) for raw material imports, and will be disbursed in phases, based on the company's business requirements, says a press release. Berger's board of directors has already approved the regulations for the planned loan agreement, and the organization is now applying to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) for its approval. Interest rate and repayment period for the credit will be determined by regulatory authorities during the approval process.

"The decision to take the loan was foreseeable, since most banks are currently experiencing a shortage of dollars", said Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Director and Chief Financial Officer at Berger. "At Berger, we wanted to ensure that we have access to sufficient raw materials as per our requirements, and serve our honorable customers seamlessly. It is also a part of our commitment to extend a hand to the country's foreign currency reserve", he added.


