Speakers emphasise safety, security in industries

Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:25 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Speakers in a discussion meeting recently urged the government to enhance monitoring and vigilance in the garment and other industries so that tragedies like Rana Plaza can be avoided.

They said the the government, owner and buyers have responsibilities to ensure a secure environment for workers in the industries that will be secured by the owners' investment in the industries.

The speaker said this in a discussion on "10 years of Rana Plaza Tragedy: Present Situation of RMG Workers and Way Forward" organised by the 5 labour organisations including Bangladesh Textile and Garment Worker League, United Federation of Garment Workers, Bangladesh Biplobi Garments Worker Federation, Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation and National Garment Workers Federation.

Md. Mujibul Haque Chunnu, MP, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry, was the chief guest in the discussion while Winnie Estrup Petersen, Danish Ambassador in Dhaka, and Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Swedish Ambassador in Dhaka, were present as special guests.

Mujibul Haque urged all including labour leaders and owners to work together for the safety of industries and workers.

While the workers remain safe, secured and receive justified payment, the factories would grow by production, he said.

Neeran Ramjuthan, Program Manager Labour Administration and Working Conditions at ILO, said the global labour organisation will continue to support a safe environment for working and rights to the freedom of trade union.

A keynote presentation illustrated the present situation of workers affected in the tragedy of Rana Plaza.

The presentation showed that safety and security of workers have developed significantly in the garments industries after the Rana Plaza tragedy. But the activities of safety are not sustainable due to lack of labour official monitoring.

The victims of the Rana Plaza incident, a number of workers' leaders, and officials of ILO and EU countries joined in the discussion.    �UNB


