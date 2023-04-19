

LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water



The products will be available on RANGs eMart, the online store of RANGS eMart. The launch ceremony was held at RANGS eMart Gulshan showroom on Sunday, says a press release.



The ceremony was attended by Peter Ko, Managing Director of LGESL BD Branch office, Ashiqul Islam, Head of CE, and Shahrier Reza, Product Manager from LG Electronics Bangladesh. Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, and Md. Rashedul Islam, Head of Sales & Product from RANGS eMart was also present at the ceremony.



During the ceremony, LG Electronics Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko said on the occasion-

"LG is committed to staying up to date with market technology and will continue to work with RANGS eMart as a partner in their development. This collaboration will allow LG's products to be distributed to customers across the entire country."



Ashiqul Islam, the Head of CE of LG Electronics Bangladesh, highlighted the benefits of the LG Dual Inverter RAC. He stated, "LG AC is made to save 70% electricity with 40% fast cooling. So, it is undoubtedly the best choice for the customer to buy this summer." The LG Dual Inverter RAC comes with advanced features, including a dual inverter compressor that saves energy and provides faster cooling.



Meanwhile, LG's Puricare Water Purifier was also introduced during the ceremony. It has Stainless Steel Tank and Ever Fresh UV Plus technology which ensures safe drinking water.



Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director of RANGS eMart, emphasized the importance of providing customers with easy access to these high-quality products. He stated, "Our partnership with LG began by distributing their Refrigerators, TVs and washing machines. We have since expanded our collaboration by launching the Dual Inverter RAC and Puricare Water Purifier. Our goal is to continue working with all LG products in the future."



The partnership between LG Electronics and Rangs Industries Ltd is expected to benefit customers in Bangladesh by providing them with access to high-quality and energy-efficient electronic products. The products are now available for purchase on RANGs eMart.



LG Electronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics has partnered with RANGS eMart, a renowned electronics company in the country, for the distribution of these products- LG Dual Inverter RAC and Puricare Water Purifier.The products will be available on RANGs eMart, the online store of RANGS eMart. The launch ceremony was held at RANGS eMart Gulshan showroom on Sunday, says a press release.The ceremony was attended by Peter Ko, Managing Director of LGESL BD Branch office, Ashiqul Islam, Head of CE, and Shahrier Reza, Product Manager from LG Electronics Bangladesh. Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, and Md. Rashedul Islam, Head of Sales & Product from RANGS eMart was also present at the ceremony.During the ceremony, LG Electronics Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko said on the occasion-"LG is committed to staying up to date with market technology and will continue to work with RANGS eMart as a partner in their development. This collaboration will allow LG's products to be distributed to customers across the entire country."Ashiqul Islam, the Head of CE of LG Electronics Bangladesh, highlighted the benefits of the LG Dual Inverter RAC. He stated, "LG AC is made to save 70% electricity with 40% fast cooling. So, it is undoubtedly the best choice for the customer to buy this summer." The LG Dual Inverter RAC comes with advanced features, including a dual inverter compressor that saves energy and provides faster cooling.Meanwhile, LG's Puricare Water Purifier was also introduced during the ceremony. It has Stainless Steel Tank and Ever Fresh UV Plus technology which ensures safe drinking water.Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director of RANGS eMart, emphasized the importance of providing customers with easy access to these high-quality products. He stated, "Our partnership with LG began by distributing their Refrigerators, TVs and washing machines. We have since expanded our collaboration by launching the Dual Inverter RAC and Puricare Water Purifier. Our goal is to continue working with all LG products in the future."The partnership between LG Electronics and Rangs Industries Ltd is expected to benefit customers in Bangladesh by providing them with access to high-quality and energy-efficient electronic products. The products are now available for purchase on RANGs eMart.