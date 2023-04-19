Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water

LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water

LG Electronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics has partnered with RANGS eMart, a renowned electronics company in the country, for the distribution of these products- LG Dual Inverter RAC and Puricare Water Purifier.

The products will be available on RANGs eMart, the online store of RANGS eMart. The launch ceremony was held at RANGS eMart Gulshan showroom on Sunday, says a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Peter Ko, Managing Director of LGESL BD Branch office, Ashiqul Islam, Head of CE, and Shahrier Reza, Product Manager from LG Electronics Bangladesh. Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, and Md. Rashedul Islam, Head of Sales & Product from RANGS eMart was also present at the ceremony.

During the ceremony, LG Electronics Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko said on the occasion-
"LG is committed to staying up to date with market technology and will continue to work with RANGS eMart as a partner in their development. This collaboration will allow LG's products to be distributed to customers across the entire country."

Ashiqul Islam, the Head of CE of LG Electronics Bangladesh, highlighted the benefits of the LG Dual Inverter RAC. He stated, "LG AC is made to save 70% electricity with 40% fast cooling. So, it is undoubtedly the best choice for the customer to buy this summer." The LG Dual Inverter RAC comes with advanced features, including a dual inverter compressor that saves energy and provides faster cooling.

Meanwhile, LG's Puricare Water Purifier was also introduced during the ceremony. It has Stainless Steel Tank and Ever Fresh UV Plus technology which ensures safe drinking water.

Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director of RANGS eMart, emphasized the importance of providing customers with easy access to these high-quality products. He stated, "Our partnership with LG began by distributing their Refrigerators, TVs and washing machines. We have since expanded our collaboration by launching the Dual Inverter RAC and Puricare Water Purifier. Our goal is to continue working with all LG products in the future."

The partnership between LG Electronics and Rangs Industries Ltd is expected to benefit customers in Bangladesh by providing them with access to high-quality and energy-efficient electronic products. The products are now available for purchase on RANGs eMart.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok TV app launched in BD
Berger to borrow $60m from parent company
Speakers emphasise safety, security in industries
LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water
Tk 1000cr incentives for knitwear sector released ahead of Eid
BGMEA calls for ensuring adequate fire safety
Load-shedding affect industrial output amid heatwave
BD to pay Russia in yuan for nuclear plant


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft