BGMEA calls for ensuring adequate fire safety

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has alerted its members to the risks of fire disasters after several blazes in marketplaces in Dhaka as the capital bakes in a heatwave.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in a letter to the factory owners on Monday that electrical short-circuits are blamed for the recent fire incidents in the markets and the factories also use electricity and electrical equipment.



"We can avoid such accidents if we ensure adequate fire safety," he said.



After deadly blazes and other disasters, the country's apparel industry went through an overhaul at the initiative of its Western buyers. Now fire incidents at readymade garment factories have decreased.



Blazes burnt down shops at three markets in Dhaka, including Bangabazar, in the past few weeks with the temperature rising to record levels.



The BGMEA said equipment run by electricity may heat up and cause fire amid the heatwave. In the upcoming season of storms, loose power connections may also cause disasters.



The association advised the owners to ensure these equipment are turned off after work. Power connections and equipment should be checked regularly by engineers.



Security guards trained in fire safety can help the risk of casualties during fire incidents, the BGMEA said.



It asked to check fire safety equipment regularly and ensure access to water and sand to douse a fire.



Chemicals, plastics and flammable materials should be kept away from the factory floors, the association said.

