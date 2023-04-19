

Forex reserves remain static at $31 billion



According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, it dropped to $31.14 billion on March 7 after Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment of $1.05 billion for the month of January and February.



The reserve remained at $31.14 billion on March 30 and $31.26 billion on April 12. Remittance inflow crossed $2 billion in March after six months as expatriates started sending additional money to their relatives before Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.



The local currency taka continues to weaken against US dollar due to a significant gap between the supply of and the demand for dollar, BB officials said.



According to Bangladesh Bank data, taka has depreciated by 12.5 per cent in the past nine months. They blamed the current dollar crisis to high import bills payments, which made it increasingly difficult for banks to meet the growing demand for dollars.



Some bankers said they were facing difficulties in settling import payments and opening letters of credit due to ongoing dollar crisis in the market.



They suggested that dollar rate should be left to the market to meet the increased demand as banks were struggling to get enough dollars at the prices set for export earnings and remittances.



The interbank exchange rate rose to a record high of Tk 107.4 against dollar on April 6 while the rate was Tk 84.8 in August 2021.



To stabilize foreign exchange market, Bangladesh Bank sold over $11 billion to banks in the past nine months of FY23 while in the whole financial year of 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.



The dollar sales have also contributed in declining foreign exchange reserve of the country. Since April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank have implemented a series of initiatives to curb the significant growth of imports, which has been depleting foreign currency reserves.



Bangladesh Bank has imposed restrictions on the import of luxury items and unnecessary products.



In the first eight months of FY23, the country's import payments declined by 10.27 per cent to $48.79 billion compared with that of $54.37 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to BB data.



The foreign exchange reserve in Bangladesh Bank is hovering at $31 billion for the past couple of months.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, it dropped to $31.14 billion on March 7 after Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment of $1.05 billion for the month of January and February.The reserve remained at $31.14 billion on March 30 and $31.26 billion on April 12. Remittance inflow crossed $2 billion in March after six months as expatriates started sending additional money to their relatives before Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.The local currency taka continues to weaken against US dollar due to a significant gap between the supply of and the demand for dollar, BB officials said.According to Bangladesh Bank data, taka has depreciated by 12.5 per cent in the past nine months. They blamed the current dollar crisis to high import bills payments, which made it increasingly difficult for banks to meet the growing demand for dollars.Some bankers said they were facing difficulties in settling import payments and opening letters of credit due to ongoing dollar crisis in the market.They suggested that dollar rate should be left to the market to meet the increased demand as banks were struggling to get enough dollars at the prices set for export earnings and remittances.The interbank exchange rate rose to a record high of Tk 107.4 against dollar on April 6 while the rate was Tk 84.8 in August 2021.To stabilize foreign exchange market, Bangladesh Bank sold over $11 billion to banks in the past nine months of FY23 while in the whole financial year of 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.The dollar sales have also contributed in declining foreign exchange reserve of the country. Since April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank have implemented a series of initiatives to curb the significant growth of imports, which has been depleting foreign currency reserves.Bangladesh Bank has imposed restrictions on the import of luxury items and unnecessary products.In the first eight months of FY23, the country's import payments declined by 10.27 per cent to $48.79 billion compared with that of $54.37 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to BB data.