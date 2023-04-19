Emirates Skywards partners with Dilmah Tea

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has partnered with Dilmah Tea to offer members an exciting opportunity to experience the lush tea plantations in Sri Lanka.



Members can bid Miles (points) with Skywards Exclusives for a chance to win a Tea Maker's Private Retreat package. The offer is given keeping in mind the International Tea Day to be celebrated on May 21, says a press release.



Starting from 200,000 Miles, Emirates Skywards members can bid and win an all-expenses paid trip to Sri Lanka, including: 2 round trip Business Class tickets on Emirates from Dubai to Colombo, 3-night stay for 2 guests at Hilton Colombo, 3-night visit to tea plantations at Ceylon Tea Trails, a Relais and Ch�teaux property which consists of five restored historic tea planter residences in the Ceylon tea region, master class with Dilhan C Fernando, the son of the founder and CEO of Dilmah, to enjoy an educational session on how to taste tea and brew the perfect cup, special food pairing with tea-inspired gastronomy with the Dilmah family, 7-course tea-inspired dinner "Camellia Epicurean" where tea is used as an ingredient for all the dishes.



The package also includes transportation to and from the airport, meals at the all-day dining restaurant at Hilton Colombo, and all meals and beverages at the Ceylon Tea Trails. Travel dates will be from 18 May until 24 May 2023.



Emirates and Dilmah Tea have enjoyed a successful partnership for more than three decades, brewing the finest teas on-board and in Emirates' airport lounges worldwide. Each year, the airline brews 33 million cups of Dilmah tea for its customers from a specially curated tea menu available in all classes. More than 10 different varieties of tea are available on-board, including popular choices like Dilmah Ceylon Black Tea, Moroccan Mint, and Breakfast Tea.



