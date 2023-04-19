Video
Singer improves gross profit in Q1'23

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Limited announced its unaudited results for the 1st quarter ended March 31, 2023, according to press release.

The highlights are:Q1, 2023 turnover decreased to Tk 3.7 billion compared to the previous year's Tk. 3.9 billion, a degrowth of 4.4%. Overall electronic home appliances industry had declined due to different global and local challenges. Nonetheless, the company persisted in implementing several marketing strategies throughout the quarter to boost sales.

Q1, 2023 Gross profit increased 4.2% than the previous year. This was driven by an increase in gross profit margin in major product category.

Continued to focus on managing operating expenses, which was19.7% vs 16.5% mainly due to higher shop operating expenses, inflationary salary increment, lease depreciation and increase in insurance cost.

Financial Expenses are higher than last year mainly for the utilization of borrowing at higher interest rates. The average interest rate has increased more than 1% compared to last year.

Profit after tax increased from Tk. 91.2 million to Tk.112.3 million in 2023, with earnings per share increasing from Tk. 0.91 to Tk. 1.13.

The effective Tax Rate is lower than last year due to lower contribution from sales of CBU against which the advance income tax was paid at the port as the minimum tax
liability.

Net operating cash flow per share stands (Tk. 10.11) which was (Tk. 13.14) in the previous year.

Throughout the quarter, the cost of sales experienced a significant increase, driven by rising raw material and freight prices, as well as the devaluation of Taka against the US dollar and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, Singer's strategy was to maintain competitiveness in the market, considering the price sensitivity of both consumers and competitors. To achieve this, Singer managed to offset some of the costs by adjusting sales prices, resulting in comparatively higher profit during Q1 of 2023.

Singer is strongly present in the appliances market and the operation will further excelerate in medium to long term. Singer will work to enhance its already strong market position with its strong brand imageby leveraging its global knowledge, expertise and scale.


