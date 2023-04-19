Smartphones V27e, V27 with unique camera technology

The global smartphone manufacturer, vivo, has introduced Vivo V27e and V27 with unique camera technology, to make the upcoming Eid more exciting.



The Vivo V27e can be purchased for 32,999 taka. Also, the Vivo V27 smartphone can be bought for 54,999 taka. These two smartphones will be available at vivo's authorized showrooms nationwide. Additionally, you can order through the e-store while sitting at home, says a press release.



The modern camera technology of Aura Light Portrait of Vivo V27 and V27e has already won the hearts of young people. It is accompanied by a trendy color palette for smartphones, says a press release.



Lavender purple or Glory black of V27e and color-changing magic blue or Nobel black variants of VIVO V27 will enchant everyone's mind with an aesthetic sense. Both smartphones will provide a unique experience in photography and travel blogging.



Several tech experts working with technology, including smartphones, have analyzed Vivo V27 and V27e. According to them, these two smartphones are simply the best.



Popular YouTuber Sam has talked about Vivo V27 and said, "One of the special attractions of this smartphone is the Aura Light of the phone. Using this light, you can capture amazing photos compared to regular ones. Especially its exceptional thickness and light weight are very impressive. Besides, everyone is amazed by the 120Hz 3D curved screen of the V27 smartphone, which is enriched with the Sony Sensor."



He further stated, "The photography and video quality of the smartphone's 64-megapixel OIS Ultra sensing rear camera is quite decent, and the sharpness details are amazing compared to other cameras. The portrait mode pictures taken from the 32-megapixel front camera are also quite attractive." He admired the finishing and aesthetic design of the phone as well.



YouTuber Sohag says, "The phones of the Vivo V series are quite popular in Bangladesh. Both of these phones from the V series have been improved technologically to a great extent. Everything about the phone is quite gorgeous. The phone in lavender purple color seems quite colorful to him. The floral type design has made the backside of the phone even more attractive. Vivo is always ahead in using great specifications on the phone's backside."



Apart from this, Sohag also said the Vivo smartphone is considered 'one of the best' among many, in terms of budget, for its design, Aura light, battery backup, charging speed, build quality, display, and performance.



