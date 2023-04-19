

Crystal Insurance re-elects Abdullah Al-Mahmud as Chairman



Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin) has been re-elected as Chairman of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd in its 100th Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, says a press release.He is the Managing Director of Mahin Group consisting of the following industries:-(1) Hamid Fabrics Limited, Unit-I & Unit-II and Yarn Dyeing Unit (2) Mahin Apparels Limited (3) Hamid Weaving Mills Limited (4) Tazrian Weaving Mills Limited.A Commercially Important Person (CIP); he received TEXBANGLA-2012 Crest Award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his outstanding performance in the field of Textile Sector of Bangladesh.He is the Director of Grameen Solution Limited and the EC member of BAPLC. He is member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Insurance Association, Uttara Club, Gulshan Club and Cumilla Club. He has been awarded crest by the Government as the 7th highest Tax payers in the Knitting & Textile sector for the year 2016-2017.