Sonamasjid, Benapole land ports to stay closed for 6 days during Eid

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India via the Sonamasjid Land Port will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Muslims, port authorities said on Tuesday.



Abdur Rashid, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents Association, said that trade activities will remain suspended from April 19 to April 24 on the occasion of Eid.



Trade activities will resume on April 25, he said. However, loading and unloading activities of imported goods at the port will remain normal during this period.



Besides, travelers with passports can travel between Bangladesh and India through the land port's immigration check post during this time, he added.



Trade with India through the Benapole Land Port will also remain suspended from April 19 to April 2d for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.



Customs and other activities will continue during this period and the officials concerned at the immigration were kept on standby for this, officials said. The trade activities will resume on April 2r.



Besides, loading and unloading of goods from trucks and covered vans will remain suspended from three days before and after Eid, he said.



Stringent security measures have been taken in the port area to avoid any kind of untoward incident, said deputy director of Benapole port Abdul Jalil.



