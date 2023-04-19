Customs houses to remain open, except for Eid day

Customs houses and stations will work open on a limited scale during weekly and Eid holidays, except for Eid, to facilitate overseas trade.



"Customs houses and stations will provide services to importers and exporters during the weekly and Eid holidays, except for Eid day," said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a circular on Monday.



The NBR will provide services through its customs stations on a limited scale from April 19 to April 23.



Eid holiday will begin tomorrow because of the Shab-e-Qadr, though the government declared Eid holidays from April 20.



