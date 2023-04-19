

Standard Bank distributes Iftar among pedestrians



Standard Bank Ltd distributed Iftar among the poor in the holy month of Ramadan. Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the program by distributing Iftar among pedestrians in front of the under-construction head office building of the bank at Gulshan-1 recently, says a press release. Later, the program ended with Iftar distribution in Gulshan and Mohakhali area with a Pickup Van.Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO;M. Latif Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO; Md.Mohon Miah, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary and Senior officials of the bank were present at the moment.