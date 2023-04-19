e-PMIS is a step towards Smart Bangladesh, workshop told

Electronic Project Management Information System (e-PMIS) of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Ministry of Planning, is a step towards achievement of the vision for Smart Bangladesh.



Such an observation came to the fore at a workshop for stakeholders on development of e-PMIS software at the NEC Auditorium on the campus of Bangladesh Planning Commission in Dhaka on Monday.



The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of IMED organized the workshop under the Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP). The CPTU has been implementing the project with support from the World Bank.



The CPTU has developed the e-PMIS for project monitoring and evaluation electronically by IMED under DIMAPPP.



Secretary, IMED, Abul Kashem Md. Mohiuddin was present in the workshop as the chief guest while Additional Secretary, IMED (Administration), Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, attended it as the special guest. Director General of CPTU, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, presided over the programme. Md. Aknur Rahman Ph.D, Director, CPTU, made a detailed presentation on the e-PMIS Software.



His presentation touched upon key stakeholders of e-PMIS, key features, objectives, benefits, modules, mobile app, integration with external systems, user roles and responsibilities and functionalities. Mr. Aknur in his presentation put thrust on implementation of e-PMIS to reach the goal for establishing Smart Bangladesh.



The objectives of e-PMIS are to ensure transparency and accountability in projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Presently there are 1627 projects in the current revised ADP. The e-PMIS will also help increase working efficiency, reduce waste, minimize collusive practices, correlate multiple data points and manage financial and physical progress in project implementation.



Directors General (DGs) of eight sectors and officers of IMED, officers of CPTU, Planning Commission, Planning Division, Economic Relations Divisions (ERD) and project directors attended the workshop.



The Secretary said IMED monitors and evaluate project implementation across the country. The present workforce is not enough to monitor so many projects physically. The e-PMIS will help to do it online. It will also ensure accurate and real-time information about project status, he noted. The Secretary said any system at the beginning has some problems and with practice it improves.



He cited the example of e-GP system implemented by CPTU of IMED. The e-GP is now a success and delegations from foreign countries are now coming here to learn about e-GP from CPTU, he mentioned. The adoption of e-PMIS will make project implementation and management easier, he observed.



The Additional Secretary of IMED said stakeholders like project directors and others involved in project implementation will provide information in e-PMIS, they will also take information and analyze those for proper implementation of projects. He informed that a plan is underway to get the e-PMIS officially launched by the Honorable Prime Minister. The e-PMIS is a step towards Smart Bangladesh. This is a helpful tool for achieving the government vision, he added.



In open discussions participants gave various suggestions for improving the system and widening its functionalities and integration with other software and online system developed by different government agencies.



The DG of CPTU replied to queries of participants and said the suggestions have been noted and those will be taken into consideration to improve the system.



The DG of CPTU said project implementation information can be taken from e-PMIS and analyzed to assess project performance.



Policy makers can be informed of such performance. Project data and photos can be given to the e-PMIS by mobile phone. It has already been connected to e-GP system, national ID database, IBAS++, PPS and AMS.



Dohatec New Media, Bangladesh, dotGOV Solutions LLC, USA, and Beximco IT Division, Bangladesh, in 2021 signed the contract, as a joint venture on e-PMIS, with CPTU for IMED under DIMAPPP.



