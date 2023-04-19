Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:23 AM
Home Business

Stocks expand rising streak on fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday as investors continued to take fresh stakes pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) At the end of day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index gained 5.59 points or 0.08 percent to 6,228. Shariah-based DSES index increased by 0.81 points or 0.06 percent to 1,349, while the blue-chip index DS30 added 0.78 points or 0.03 percent to 2,202.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, rose to Tk 558 crore on DSE, from Tk 433 crore of Monday's turnover.

Of the issues traded, 72 advanced, 44 declined, and 195 remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Unique Hotels, Gemini Sea Food, Apex Footwear, Eastern Housing, Genex Infosys, Amara Network, Sea Pearl Beach, Navana Pharma, Orion Infusion and BSC.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Navana Pharma, National Feed, Midland Bank, Metro Spinning, Apex Footwear, National Tea Co., Munnu Agro, Legacy Footwear, Monospool Paper and Sonaliansh.

The top 10 companies in decline are:- Orion Infusion, Jute Spinners, Intake Ltd, Eastern Housing, BD Autocars, Gemini Sea Food, Beach Hatchery, Genex Infosys, ICICL and ADN Telecom.

At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI increased by 12 points. 36 of the 118 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 26 decreased and the price of 56 remained unchanged. Tk 5.71 crore was traded.


