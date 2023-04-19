

IBBL Rajshahi, Jashore and Sylhet Zones hold Business Development Confce



Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors addressed the conference.



Mahboob Alam, Mizanur Rahman, Md. Maksudur Rahman, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with head of the Zones, branches and sub-branch incharge under the Zones attended the conference.



Rajshahi, Jashore and Sylhet Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organized quarterly Business Development Conference on virtual platform recently, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors addressed the conference.Mahboob Alam, Mizanur Rahman, Md. Maksudur Rahman, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with head of the Zones, branches and sub-branch incharge under the Zones attended the conference.