Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shasha Denims plans to invest Tk 155cr for expansion

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Shasha Denims Limited (SDL), which is a sister concern of Shasha Group, one of the leading denim fabric producers in Bangladesh, has plans to invest an estimated Taka 155 crore with a view to expanding its production capacity in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ).

This is as per media reports, which cited the information shared by the company in this regard at the Dhaka Stock Exchange recently, as per which the SDL board has decided to expand the production capacity by installing 105 loom machines in its plots at the DEPZ even as speaking to the media, the Company Secretary of Shasha Denims Aslam Ahmed Khan reportedly claimed the estimated investments would be Taka 155 crore.

The Company Secretary further reportedly added SDL also plans to invest in GA Garments Ltd, where the directors have a common interest and as such the board of directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting to get shareholders' approval with respect to the planned investment in the new company.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok TV app launched in BD
Berger to borrow $60m from parent company
Speakers emphasise safety, security in industries
LG launches Dual Inverter RAC, Puricare Water
Tk 1000cr incentives for knitwear sector released ahead of Eid
BGMEA calls for ensuring adequate fire safety
Load-shedding affect industrial output amid heatwave
BD to pay Russia in yuan for nuclear plant


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft