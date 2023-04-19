Shasha Denims plans to invest Tk 155cr for expansion

Shasha Denims Limited (SDL), which is a sister concern of Shasha Group, one of the leading denim fabric producers in Bangladesh, has plans to invest an estimated Taka 155 crore with a view to expanding its production capacity in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ).



This is as per media reports, which cited the information shared by the company in this regard at the Dhaka Stock Exchange recently, as per which the SDL board has decided to expand the production capacity by installing 105 loom machines in its plots at the DEPZ even as speaking to the media, the Company Secretary of Shasha Denims Aslam Ahmed Khan reportedly claimed the estimated investments would be Taka 155 crore.



The Company Secretary further reportedly added SDL also plans to invest in GA Garments Ltd, where the directors have a common interest and as such the board of directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting to get shareholders' approval with respect to the planned investment in the new company.



