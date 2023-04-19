Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:23 AM
'StanChart best overall bank for cash management'

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered recently claimed the title of "Best Overall Bank for Cash Management" at the Global Finance Treasury and Cash Management Awards 2023.

The Bank received this honour for designing and implementing a variety of specialised, reliable, and scalable cash management solutions and services for clients nationwide, says a press release.

The Bank's expansive range of cash management solutions is centred around principles of technology innovation, process consolidation, convenience, and efficiency.

Standard Chartered's digital banking solution - Straight2Bank (S2B) - enables clients to process payments with ease and provides real-time reconciliation reports with transaction details.

At present, over 80 clients have established a Host-to-Host (H2H) connectivity with the Bank by linking their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to S2B. The Bank's Virtual Account solution streamlines both payments and collections processes to ensure greater transparency and control. As the industry leader, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is utilising digitalisation to transform conventional banking procedures.

Luthful Arefin Khan, Head, Transaction Banking, StanChart Bangladesh, said, "As the cash management landscape changes and continues to move towards digital, we remain committed to creating more comprehensive solutions and engineering better client experiences. We are proud to be recognised by Global Finance for our efforts and are grateful to our clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support."



