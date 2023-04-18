

AC prices go up to Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 per piece



Besides this, the demand for air-coolers, charging fans along with ACs has also increased due to the last two weeks heat wave. The price of AC has also increased with the increase in demand. Still the ACs are not available in the stores.



According to the manufacturing and marketing companies, usually 5 to 6 lakh (units) of AC are sold annually. One ton to two ton capacity AC is in high demand in homes. Among these, the highest demand is for one and a half ton capacity AC. Normally AC sales increase during summer. But in last few days people are more inclined to buy AC.



The shopkeepers are keeping the outside gate of the shop closed to handle the pressure of the customers. In some cases only acquaintances or customers are talking to them when they come.



AC sellers say that the outside gate of the shop has to be closed as the supply is less than the demand.



A visit to various markets in the capital, including Paltan and Baitul Mukarram, found that most of the shops selling electronics products had their outer gates closed. Those that are open are crowded with shoppers. Again shops do not have 1.5 to 2 ton ACs. Customers also go to shops and return empty handed without getting AC. But two and a half, three ton or more capacity ACs are available. As the prices of higher capacity ACs are high, the buyers of these ACs are less.



Ayesha Akhter Sharmin came to Baitul Mukarram Market from Mugda area of the capital with her daughter to buy a 2 ton AC.



She said, "She visited a few shops in Maniknagar area and did not find a AC there. They said, to go to Baitul Mukarram, even after coming here, I see that there is no AC of 1.5 to 2 ton available."



The prices of those that are there are said to be Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 more. There is a child at home, he can't stand the heat. So you have to take AC even for kids.



She said, after visiting to the dealer of a company, the employees said that 1 ton, 1.5 ton AC is not in their shop since yesterday. Unable to assure that when it will be available.



Monir Ahmad Khan, a seller of Toshiba brand AC, said, "We have sold more ACs and air coolers in the last two days than we have sold in the last one month."



He said, "We have sold the ACs we had earlier. But I am not getting the AC from today. Customer comes and goes around, not getting AC."



An official of a shop called Maxwell Electronics in the market said, "On the condition of anonymity, we have closed the gate because we could not meet the customer's needs." There is no AC in the store.



Customers come and ask if there is AC or not, how much is the price."



On the other hand, in the store selling Gree Air Conditioner and Fried Products of Electro Mart Limited in Paltan, employees do not have time to suffocate under the pressure of buyers. Customers are coming one after another, they are buying AC and other products at the price fixed by the shopkeeper.



Sources said that Walton brand AC has occupied a large part of the market in Bangladesh. Three-four days ago, Walton's one ton non-inverter AC was priced at Tk 41,900. That AC is now selling for Tk 45,000. Inverter 1 ton AC was sold for Tk 62,900. Now selling for Tk 65,000. 1.5 ton Tk 72,000.



Gree brand inverter 1 ton AC is selling at Tk 58,400, one and a half ton AC is selling at Tk 78,390.



Transtec brand inverter 1 ton AC price is Tk 59,708, 1.5 ton AC is being sold at Tk 79,948 and 2 ton AC is being sold at Tk 93,288.



1.5 ton inverter AC of Minister brand is being sold at Tk 72,900, 2 ton inverter ac is being sold at Tk 80,900.



Yamuna brand 1 ton AC is selling at Tk 45,720, 2 ton at Tk 78,120 and 1.5 ton at Tk 65,520.



Vision brand 1 ton AC is selling at Tk 39,510, 1.5 ton at Tk 59,310 and 2 ton at Tk 73,710.



Samsung brand inverter 1 ton AC is being sold at Tk 73,900, 1.5 ton at Tk 95,900 and 2 ton AC is being sold at Tk 107,900.



Whirlpool brand inverter price of 1 ton AC is Tk 75,630, price of 1.5 ton is Tk 94,743.



The price of 1.5 ton inverter AC of Hitachi brand is Tk 113,500, two ton AC is being sold for Tk 133,950.



Also inverter 1 ton AC is being sold at Tk 81,400, 1.5 ton at Tk 115,900.



However, the situation is such that even after buying the AC, the customers have to face a bit of a dilemma for installation.



Amjad Hossain, a resident of Dhanmondi area, said, "On Saturday morning I bought an AC from a brand outlet. Still haven't installed it as of this afternoon. We were told by the sales center, Compared to the number of ACs sold, they have fewer technicians. Since they are working in stages, we have to wait for a while."

