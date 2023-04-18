Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Iran invites Saudi king to visit amid thaw in ties

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TEHRAN, Apr 17:  Iran said Monday it has formally invited Saudi King Salman to visit Tehran, following a reconciliation agreement reached last month between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The two Middle East powerhouses had held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before reaching the agreement to mend ties on March 10 in China.

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said President Ebrahim Raisi had "invited the Saudi King to visit Iran".

Kanani said the Iranian president had already received an invitation to visit the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

The spokesman also expressed hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia would reopen their respective diplomatic missions by May 9, as scheduled in the China-brokered agreement.

"We and the Saudi side insist on activating the embassies in a very timely manner so that Iranian pilgrims can attend a calm hajj pilgrimage using the services provided by the embassy," he told a weekly press conference.

The annual hajj pilgrimage to holy sites in Saudi Arabia, one of the pillars of Islam, is expected to begin this year in late June.

In recent days, delegations from the two countries have visited the embassies in Riyadh and Tehran and consulates in Jeddah and Mashhad to launch the process of their reopening.

On April 6 the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held talks in Beijing on the implementation of normalisation of ties.

"The foreign ministers of the two countries will meet" again before the reopening of the embassies, the spokesman said.

Before the March deal to restore ties, Shiite Muslim-majority Iran and Sunni Muslim-ruled Saudi Arabia had backed rival sides in conflict zones across the region for years, including in Yemen.

Riyadh led a military coalition that supported the internationally recognised government in the kingdom, while Tehran backed the Huthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa and large areas of the north.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC prices go up to Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 per piece
China minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting
Iran invites Saudi king to visit amid thaw in ties
Life expectancy of Bangladeshis dropped in 2021
Income inequality increasing alarmingly: ICCB
Heat wave increases public sufferings Walid Khan
Vast rural areas go without power for long hours in sultry summer
EU envoy discusses observer mission for JS election with Momen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft