Heat wave increases public sufferings Walid Khan

Continuous heat wave has increased public sufferings across the country.



But the incidence of water borne diseases is less as people virtually stopped eating out due to Ramadan, doctors told the Daily Observer.



Another factor is that educational institutions are also closed, they said.



On Sunday, 58 years' highest temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Dhaka.



In 1965, Dhaka's highest ever temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded.



On Monday, the country's highest temperature of 43 degree Celsius was recorded in Ishwardi.



According to the Met Office, mild to moderate heat wave, sweeping across the country, may continue for five more days.



Day labourers, rickshaw pullers, farmers and those who work outdoors are finding it increasingly difficult to work.



Animals and birds became restless due to scorching heat.



As the day progresses, the temperature keeps rising, making it unbearable for people.



According to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) during this year's heat wave, the incidence of diarrhea and water-borne diseases is low, with no pressure to admit patients in hospital.



Kendua Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHnFPO) Dr Mohammad Ebadur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Water borne diseases including diarrhea are mainly caused by eating exposed food and drinking contaminated water. Due to fasting, people are eating less outside and virtually stopped drinking water outside. That is why the incidence of diarrhea is less now compared to previous years."



"But drinking cold water has increased the incidence of sore throat," Ebad added.



He said, "If the heat wave continues, lack of sleep may lead to other physical complications including digestive problems."



Md Abdul, a mason, said, 'I work for Tk 600 per day and find it difficult to work in the extreme hot weather.'



Rickshaw puller Majnu said he was also facing similar difficulties.



