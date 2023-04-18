Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Heat wave increases public sufferings Walid Khan

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Continuous heat wave has increased public sufferings across the country.

But the incidence of water borne diseases is less as people virtually stopped eating out due to Ramadan, doctors told the Daily Observer.   

Another factor is that educational institutions are also closed, they said.

On Sunday, 58 years' highest temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Dhaka.

In 1965, Dhaka's highest ever temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded.

On Monday, the country's highest temperature of 43 degree Celsius was recorded in Ishwardi.

According to the Met Office, mild to moderate heat wave, sweeping across the country, may continue for five more days.

Day labourers, rickshaw pullers, farmers and those who work outdoors are finding it increasingly difficult to work.

Animals and birds became restless due to scorching heat.

As the day progresses, the temperature keeps rising, making it unbearable for people.

According to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) during this year's heat wave, the incidence of diarrhea and water-borne diseases is low, with no pressure to admit patients in hospital.

Kendua Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHnFPO) Dr Mohammad Ebadur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Water borne diseases including diarrhea are mainly caused by eating exposed food and drinking contaminated water. Due to fasting, people are eating less outside and virtually stopped drinking water outside. That is why the incidence of diarrhea is less now compared to previous years."

"But drinking cold water has increased the incidence of sore throat," Ebad added.

He said, "If the heat wave continues, lack of sleep may lead to other physical complications including digestive problems."

Md Abdul, a mason, said, 'I work for Tk 600 per day and find it difficult to work in the extreme hot weather.'

Rickshaw puller Majnu said he was also facing similar difficulties.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC prices go up to Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 per piece
China minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting
Iran invites Saudi king to visit amid thaw in ties
Life expectancy of Bangladeshis dropped in 2021
Income inequality increasing alarmingly: ICCB
Heat wave increases public sufferings Walid Khan
Vast rural areas go without power for long hours in sultry summer
EU envoy discusses observer mission for JS election with Momen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft