Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:31 AM
EU envoy discusses observer mission for JS election with Momen

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

European Union wants to deploy an Election Observation mission in Bangladesh ahead of the next election.

"To discuss the issue, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to him they discussed the proposed deployment of an EU Election Observation mission in Bangladesh ahead of the next election.

"They had a "good exchange" on expanding Bangladesh-EU relations - including through opportunities under the EU's Global Gateway initiative," he said without any elaboration.

The meeting also touched on various issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry official said.
During the meeting both sides expressed satisfaction at the 50 years of robust partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union and agreed to work together on further strengthening the Bangladesh-EU relations.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry ina press release daid that the Foreign Minister observed that the EU's position on Indo-Pacific is largely similar to that of Bangladesh's.

He stressed that Bangladesh believes in a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all.

He stressed that economic development is Bangladesh's top priority and urged the EU to come up with more infrastructure and green investments in Bangladesh, particularly in green transport, renewable energy, and climate change adaptation sectors.

The EU Ambassador informed about the growing interest of the European Investment Bank in investing in renewable energy and transport sectors of Bangladesh. He also informed of the scope and interest from the EU to invest in Bangladesh through its 'Global Gateway' initiative.

The Foreign Minister expressed Bangladesh's continued concerns over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of civilian lives, and consequential socio-economic fallout around the globe. He reiterated Bangladesh's calls for the cessation of hostilities and urged the EU to play a more pragmatic role in this regard.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the government wants free, fair and credible general elections.

 He informed the Ambassador of the steps taken to empower the Election Commission to enable it to conduct a free and fair election. He welcomed observers from the EU and other countries during the elections.


